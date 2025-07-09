Russians kill eight and wound one in Donetsk region

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Russian bombing and drone attacks in Donetsk region kill eight civilians, wound one, regional prosecutor's office reports. The photo below shows the bodies of the dead (18+).

According to law enforcement officials, at 10:00 am, the invaders fired at the town of Rodynske once again, targeting cars using an FPV drone.

See also More Shaheds to come. How Russian drone strikes have changed and how Ukraine can stop them

"One of the vehicles with two people in it caught fire. The citizens died on the spot. In another car, the driver and two passengers sustained injuries incompatible with life," the prosecutor's office said, adding that the final consequences of the Russian crime are being established.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Ten minutes after this strike, the invaders dropped two FAB-250 bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC) on Kostyantynivka, killing three men aged 42, 53 and 71 on a street and wounding a 59-year-old, law enforcement officials said.

The injured person was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds, doctors assess his condition as moderate.

At least 20 private houses were also damaged in the places where the occupiers hit.

Law enforcers opened criminal cases under the article on war crimes. The maximum punishment is life imprisonment.