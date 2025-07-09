Russians kill eight and wound one in Donetsk region
Russian bombing and drone attacks in Donetsk region kill eight civilians, wound one, regional prosecutor's office reports. The photo below shows the bodies of the dead (18+).
According to law enforcement officials, at 10:00 am, the invaders fired at the town of Rodynske once again, targeting cars using an FPV drone.
"One of the vehicles with two people in it caught fire. The citizens died on the spot. In another car, the driver and two passengers sustained injuries incompatible with life," the prosecutor's office said, adding that the final consequences of the Russian crime are being established.
Ten minutes after this strike, the invaders dropped two FAB-250 bombs with a universal planning and correction module (UMPC) on Kostyantynivka, killing three men aged 42, 53 and 71 on a street and wounding a 59-year-old, law enforcement officials said.
The injured person was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds, doctors assess his condition as moderate.
At least 20 private houses were also damaged in the places where the occupiers hit.
Law enforcers opened criminal cases under the article on war crimes. The maximum punishment is life imprisonment.
- On the night of July 9, Russia launched a "record-breaking" attack on Ukraine, launching 728 drones and 13 missiles – Air defense managed to neutralize 718 targets.
- The Air Force reported that Russian drones mostly flew towards Lutsk, where a military airfield is located.
- A person was killed in a nighttime Russian attack in Khmelnytsky district.
- During the day, the occupiers attacked the village of Pravdyne in Kherson region. The attack killed a boy who was only a year and two months old.