Russians kill three people in Zaporizhzhia region

During the day, the invaders attacked the Stepnohirsk community and also attacked a fire truck in Huliaipole

Illustrative photo: resource of the occupiers

On Sunday, August 3, Russians killed three people in the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration.

"The enemy attacked the community during the day. Private houses were destroyed. Three people died as a result of the strikes – men aged 50 and 40 and a woman aged 58," he wrote.

Earlier in the evening, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that in the frontline town of Huliaipole, the occupiers hit a fire and rescue vehicle with a drone while the emergency workers were putting out a car fire. There were no casualties.

Photo: Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

Stepnohirsk (white mark, circled in red) and Huliaipole on the Deepstate map