Russians kill three people in Zaporizhzhia region
On Sunday, August 3, Russians killed three people in the Stepnohirsk community in Zaporizhzhia, reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration.
"The enemy attacked the community during the day. Private houses were destroyed. Three people died as a result of the strikes – men aged 50 and 40 and a woman aged 58," he wrote.
Earlier in the evening, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that in the frontline town of Huliaipole, the occupiers hit a fire and rescue vehicle with a drone while the emergency workers were putting out a car fire. There were no casualties.
- On Saturday, August 2, Russians strike again in the settlements of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhya regions – there are wounded and destruction.
On the night of August 3 the occupiers attacked Ukrainian cities with missiles and attack drones. Residential buildings in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv region were hit, and there were casualties. In Mykolaiv region and Kherson, power was cut off after the attack.
- Rescuers pulled two more victims from the rubble of the five-story building in Kramatorsk that was attacked by invaders on July 31, bringing the death toll to five.
