Russians launch fake about 200,000 young people leaving Ukraine per day – NSDC Center

The occupiers used a screenshot from a video recorded a month before the government decree allowing men aged 18-22 to travel abroad

Illustrative photo: Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Russian propagandists created a fake about 200,000 young people from Ukraine leaving for abroad in one day, reported the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The invader's resources claimed that 200,000 people, mostly men and teenagers, left Ukraine from September 6 to 7, and attached a screenshot from a video showing a group of young men entering a train as proof.

The CCD found out that the video was published on July 25 on the page of a children's basketball club – that is, before the government adopted a resolution on permission to travel abroad for men aged 18 to 22.

Collage: CCD

Also, the Western Regional Department of the State Border Guard Service reported that 49,000 people left Ukraine on September 7, while 50,000 people were entering (45,000 of them were Ukrainian citizens).

"The enemy's goal is to sow distrust in the decisions of the Ukrainian government and create the impression of "massive youth migration abroad," the NSDC Center explained.