A Transneft oil depot is on fire in the city of Bryansk, and an aviation scientific technical complex may have been hit in Taganrog.

Consequences of the attack on Bryansk (Photo: social networks)

Russian authorities and propaganda outlets claimed that a missile hit an industrial facility in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, early on Wednesday, damaging the plant, as reported by the acting regional governor, Yuri Slyusar.

The official wrote, "Tonight, Taganrog was subjected to a missile attack. An industrial enterprise was damaged, and 14 vehicles were burned in the parking lot. According to preliminary data, no one was injured."

Photo: social networks

Local residents described the incident as "very loud" and said it woke everyone up. Eyewitnesses suggested that the Beriev Taganrog Aviation Scientific Technical Complex might have been the target, although this information has not been confirmed.

Additionally, explosions were heard in Bryansk overnight. Propagandists published photos allegedly showing the aftermath of a strike on an oil refinery.

Photo: social networks

On August 27, 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had developed its first ballistic missile, which successfully completed testing. Further details about this development have not been disclosed.

In October, former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Horbulin and analyst Valentyn Badrak told LIGA.net that Ukraine is close to developing its own missile with a strike range of approximately 700 kilometers.