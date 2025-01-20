Russians report repeat drone attack on oil depot in Voronezh region – video
On Monday evening, January 20, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region, causing a massive fire at the same facility struck days earlier, according to regional governor Alexander Gusev.
He claimed that air defense forces and electronic warfare systems in the Liskinsky district had reportedly detected, destroyed, and neutralized several UAVs.
However, Gusev stated that the crash of one drone on the depot's territory allegedly sparked a new blaze.
"There are no casualties. Firefighters and emergency crews will resume extinguishing the fire once it is safe. The UAV threat in the region remains active," wrote the governor.
Meanwhile, footage of the burning oil depot continues to spread across local social media platforms.
- On January 15, 2025, Russian state media alleged that drones targeted an oil depot in the Voronezh region.
- The next day, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that Defense Forces had struck the Liskinskaya oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region.