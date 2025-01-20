Russians report repeat drone attack on oil depot in Voronezh region – video

Videos of a massive fire at an oil depot are circulating in local online communities

Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations (Photo sourced from occupier media)

On Monday evening, January 20, drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Voronezh region, causing a massive fire at the same facility struck days earlier, according to regional governor Alexander Gusev.

He claimed that air defense forces and electronic warfare systems in the Liskinsky district had reportedly detected, destroyed, and neutralized several UAVs.

However, Gusev stated that the crash of one drone on the depot's territory allegedly sparked a new blaze.

"There are no casualties. Firefighters and emergency crews will resume extinguishing the fire once it is safe. The UAV threat in the region remains active," wrote the governor.

Meanwhile, footage of the burning oil depot continues to spread across local social media platforms.