Russians strike at Sloviansk and Sumy, there are dead and injured

Occupants attacked a city in Donetsk region and a regional center in northern Ukraine in the morning and afternoon of July 12

The aftermath of the attack on Sloviansk (Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Occupants attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk region, leaving one dead and three wounded. Later, Russians attacked the Sumy community, killing two people. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Sumy regional administration (OVA) Oleg Grigorov. Below is a photo with the victim's body (18+).

Russia's strike on Sloviansk took place on Saturday morning – the invaders used Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems against civilians, the weapon hit near a shopping center, law enforcement officials said.

"As a result of the attack, a 34-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. A married couple aged 50 and 56 and a 20-year-old local resident were also wounded. The victims were diagnosed with explosive injuries, bruises and superficial wounds. The victims were traveling in a car at the time of the enemy shelling," the regional prosecutor's office said .

According to her, the premises of the shopping center, the store and cars were damaged.

Law enforcers have launched a war crime investigation. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

At about 13:00, the occupants attacked Sumy community – two residents of one of the villages of Velykochernechchyna starostat (northeast of the regional center) were killed by a guided missile attack.

There are destroyed and damaged houses, the consequences of the attack are being clarified, and the necessary services are working on the spot, the head of the OVA said.

Photo: Telegram by Oleg Grigorov