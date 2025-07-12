Russians strike at Sloviansk and Sumy, there are dead and injured
Occupants attacked Sloviansk in Donetsk region, leaving one dead and three wounded. Later, Russians attacked the Sumy community, killing two people. This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office and the head of the Sumy regional administration (OVA) Oleg Grigorov. Below is a photo with the victim's body (18+).
Russia's strike on Sloviansk took place on Saturday morning – the invaders used Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems against civilians, the weapon hit near a shopping center, law enforcement officials said.
"As a result of the attack, a 34-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. A married couple aged 50 and 56 and a 20-year-old local resident were also wounded. The victims were diagnosed with explosive injuries, bruises and superficial wounds. The victims were traveling in a car at the time of the enemy shelling," the regional prosecutor's office said .
According to her, the premises of the shopping center, the store and cars were damaged.
Law enforcers have launched a war crime investigation. The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.
At about 13:00, the occupants attacked Sumy community – two residents of one of the villages of Velykochernechchyna starostat (northeast of the regional center) were killed by a guided missile attack.
There are destroyed and damaged houses, the consequences of the attack are being clarified, and the necessary services are working on the spot, the head of the OVA said.
- On the night of July 12, Russia attacked Ukraine with 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones. Defense forces managed to shoot down 319 Shaheds and 25 missiles, another 258 imitator drones were lost locally or suppressed by electronic warfare.
One missile and 20 UAVs were recorded in five locations, and the downed drones fell in 19 locations. Lutsk, Lviv, Chernivtsi, and Kharkiv were attacked by drones and UAVs.
- In Chernivtsi, two people were killed and 26 injured in a Russian attack. In Lviv, 12 wounded, and three in Kharkiv.
