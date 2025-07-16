Russians strike Dobropillia with a bomb – there are dead and wounded

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Russian occupants strike Dobropillia, Donetsk region, with a guided missile – there are dead and injured. About this reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional administration.

UPDATE at 20:41. Two people were killed and 22 people were injured.

"Rescuers are extinguishing the fire to dismantle the rubble and establish the number of victims," Filashkin said.

UPDATE at 19:48. One person was killed and 21 injured. 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings and eight cars were damaged, said the head of the regional administration.

Earlier, two people were reported dead and 14 wounded.

"The Russians again targeted a place that is always crowded – a shopping center in the city center. This time, they used a 500-kilogram bomb," said the head of the OVA.

According to preliminary data, 30 damaged retail outlets, six high-rise buildings and eight cars are known to have been damaged.

There may still be people under the rubble, and the search for survivors is ongoing, Filashkin said.

Rescuers, doctors, police and all responsible services are working at the site, the official added.

He once again called on civilians in Donetsk region to evacuate to safer areas.

"The strike hit the area of the Aurora store. There are dead and many injured. Rescuers, medics, military doctors are working – the local hospital cannot take everyone," wrote formerly ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin

Photo: Telegram by Vadym Filashkin