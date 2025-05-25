Russians tried to "probe" the border in Kharkiv region, but there were no large-scale attacks
The Russians tried to "probe" the border with the Kharkiv region, but there is no talk of large-scale attacks. Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia", said this on the air of a telethon.
"There [in the Kharkiv direction] there were several attempts to advance along the border, but these were not any large-scale attacks, but rather probing. In fact, they were catching small groups along the border," the military man said.
According to him, Russian attacks usually take place in the direction of Vovchansk and Vovchansky Khutory and currently continue in the same directions: "It does not change in this regard."
Tregubov emphasized that as of now, there are no recorded attempts by the Russians to expand their bridgehead in the Kharkiv region or break through the border in other places.
He added that the Kharkiv direction "is not very intense in principle compared to other directions," and the increase in enemy activity there occurs within two to five clashes per day: "This is not a hundred, as happens near Pokrovsk."
The day before, the British TV channel Sky News announced that the Russians had transferred 50,000 troops to the border with the Kharkiv region, which remained after the expulsion of Ukrainian defenders from part of the Kursk region.
The media does not specify what exactly this figure is based on, but at the same time it indicates that an anonymous high-ranking Ukrainian military official confirmed the withdrawal of Russian troops across the state border. Ukrainian representatives have not yet commented on these data.
"The enemy is trying to pull its personnel closer to the line of combat contact and conduct at least some assault actions. In general, they are not succeeding [...] The accumulation of personnel is closer to the state border, that is, there are attempts to pull personnel, clear preparation for active assault actions by the enemy. Our Defense Forces are ready to repel attacks," Andriy Pomagaybus, the chief of staff of the 13th operational brigade "Charter", previously stated on Suspilny.
- On May 21, the spokesman for the "Kharkiv" group also confirmed that Russian troops are withdrawing and accumulating reserves in the area of the city of Vovchansk and the settlement of Dvorichne, Kupyansky district, Kharkiv region, which they plan to use to create a so-called buffer zone.
- On May 22, dictator Putin again stated that the Russian army was carrying out the task of creating a "buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine. Kovalenko, head of the Center at the National Security and Defense Council, noted: "A year ago, something went wrong with him with this, although he also threatened. Now he is simply demonstrating that he does not want to cease fire."
- Foreign Minister Sybiha noted that the Russian Federation's statement about the "buffer zone" came against the backdrop of active efforts to achieve peace.