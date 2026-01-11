Russians tried to storm north of Pokrovsk: paratroopers killed infantrymen – video

20 Russian infantrymen tried to take advantage of the weather to move covertly, but the DShV fighters detected them

Ukrainian military (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

In the northern part of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Russians attempted to storm the positions of the Defense Forces but were destroyed. About this reported Seventh Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and showed a video of their combat work.

More than 20 enemy infantrymen tried to take advantage of the weather conditions to move covertly. They attempted to storm the positions of the units of the 25th separate airborne Sicheslav brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The paratroopers discovered the enemy group in time and attacked it. After that, the group lost the ability to advance further and was forced to hide in private buildings and basements.

As a result of further reconnaissance, Ukrainian defenders eliminated the infantrymen. The video shows the repulsion of the Russian attack and the final stage of the assault group's destruction.

On December 28, 2025, the NGU commander reported that the Defense Forces were conducting local counter-attack actions near Pokrovsk.

On January 2, 2026, it was reported that the Russians wanted to transfer additional forces to Pokrovsk, but HIMARS worked out the technicalities.