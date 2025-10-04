Russia's attack on Shostka. There is no electricity and gas in the community, water supply is scheduled

As of the evening of October 4, the situation in the Shostka community remains difficult, with no electricity or gas supply. This was reported to by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov.

According to him, thousands of consumers in Shostka and the district are without electricity and gas after Russia's attack on civilian infrastructure.

There are eight wounded in medical facilities, two of them are in intensive care in stable condition. The injured children are currently in satisfactory condition.

A meeting of the operational headquarters to eliminate the consequences of the attacks was held with the participation of Oleksandr Pertsovsky, head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Mykola Noga, mayor of Shostka, and others. Power engineers, gas workers and utility companies are involved.

"Following the meeting of the operational headquarters, we received additional support from the state. Starting from Monday, it will strengthen the power supply to Shostka community," said Grigorov .