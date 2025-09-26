Rutte: NATO can't shoot down drones with expensive missiles, deploy new technologies

NATO Secretary General says the Alliance is developing technologies to shoot down Russian drones

Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA)

Western militaries cannot continue to shoot down drones with expensive missiles, so NATO will deploy new technologies in the coming weeks. About said secretary General of the Alliance Mark Rutte in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

"It's unacceptable to shoot down drones that cost a thousand or two thousand dollars with missiles that cost maybe half a million or a million dollars," Rutte said.

He also noted that NATO countries lack the appropriate equipment "in the short term," adding that the Alliance is learning from Ukrainians and developing technology quickly.

Rutte noted that the efforts are aimed at ensuring that "along with more traditional methods of dealing with this problem, NATO has the technology to intercept drones."