Sadovyi: Svyrydenko, Stefanchuk and foreign guests were in the office before the wiretapping was discovered

The mayor of Lviv clarified that several meetings took place in his office before the bugging was found

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: International Summit of Cities and Regions)

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi said that over the past month, before the wiretapping was found in his office, he had meetings with foreign delegations, the Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko and the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. About this he said said in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

Sadovyi noted that he was not worried that the wiretap had recorded any specific conversations.

However, he said, "there are a lot of questions," because just in the last month, he had a meeting with the prime minister, two meetings with the speaker of the parliament, and many talks with foreign guests.

"And if these conversations become public, it's not good. Although, to be honest, we didn't say anything special there," Sadovyi said.

He noted that no one can now confirm that there was a court decision that would have allowed the office to be tapped.

"You understand that this is a high-security facility, so it was necessary to attract serious resources... Given that the device itself was not installed well enough, I have a question about the whole scheme. Because very often someone does this to make something public. Let them make it public, but this is a matter for the state. It's just a shame for the state that such things are happening," says the mayor.

The case is currently being investigated by the Security Service. The device was sealed and sent for examination.

the "bug" was found in one of the phones on his desk – namely, in the cradle, which is also a charger.

"I rarely used that phone, but just a day or two before it all became public, I tried to call it, and for some reason it didn't work well. So I handed it over to our experts to see what was wrong. They found the listening device. As I understand it, it was designed to record everything that was discussed in the office," Sadovyi said.