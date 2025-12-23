Sarcophagus at Chornobyl NPP may not hold up even if Russia strikes nearby – plant director

After the winter attack, the sarcophagus over the Chornobyl nuclear power plant lost its protective functions and may not withstand another attack

Sarcophagus over the Chornobyl NPP (Photo: facebook.com/ChornobylNPP)

Another Russian strike on the outer radioactive shell of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant could lead to the collapse of the inner shell. This was stated in an interview with AFP by the plant's director, Serhiy Tarakanov, transmits France24.

"If a missile or drone hits it directly, or even falls somewhere nearby, such as an Iskander, it will cause a mini-earthquake in the area. No one can guarantee that the shelter will remain intact after that. This is the main threat," Tarakanov said.

He noted that the new safe confinement over the Chornobyl nuclear power plant lost a number of key functions after the February attack. The full restoration of this shelter may take three to four years.

At the same time, the radiation level at the Chornobyl NPP remains "stable and within normal limits"