SBI investigates death of conscript while trying to illegally cross the border with Moldova

Border guards fired shots at two men who were climbing over the fence and moving toward the neighboring state

The border with Moldova (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man who was liable for military service and tried to illegally cross the border with Moldova. About, said the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The agency opened criminal proceedings over the incident. According to the investigation, the man tried to cross the Ukrainian-Moldovan border in Odesa region.

On September 1, at about 18:00, a border patrol was patrolling the border and noticed two men climbing over the protective structures and moving towards Moldova. They did not respond to the law enforcement officers' requests to stop.

During the pursuit, border guards fired several warning shots at the offenders. Subsequently, the body of one of the men was found with a gunshot wound incompatible with life. The other man was detained on the spot.

The deceased was a 23-year-old Kharkiv resident who was carrying a passport for traveling abroad and personal belongings.

SBI officers examined the scene, seized the deceased's personal belongings and the weapon used to make the shots. Border guards and witnesses were questioned.