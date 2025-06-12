SBI: Law enforcement officer suspected of deleting data on over 350 draft evaders

The evaders paid from $1,000 to $2,000 for this "service," the investigation notes.

Suspect (Photo: SBI)

The State Bureau of Investigation has reported suspicion to another law enforcement officer from the Dnipropetrovsk region in the case of illegal deletion of data on mobilization evaders. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation established that two law enforcement officers who worked in the same unit had access to a special database with such individuals.

They removed information about wanted draft evaders. People who wanted to avoid mobilization paid from $1,000 to $2,000 for this. In total, information about more than 850 people disappeared from the database in this way, the SBI reported.

Law enforcement officers note that last week, suspicion was raised against a former law enforcement officer who deleted more than 500 registration cards of residents of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

She is currently in a pre-trial detention center, as the court has chosen a preventive measure for her – detention without the possibility of bail.

Her colleague, who deleted more than 350 cards from the database, also became suspicious.