SBI serves notice of suspicion to doctor from Buryatia: tried to rape woman near Kyiv

The occupier broke into a house with elderly women and tried to rape them, and then beat one of them

The suspect (Photo: SBI)

A Russian army soldier has been notified of suspicion of sexual violence and other violations of the laws and customs of war during the occupation of Makariv in Kyiv region. This was reported by State Bureau of Investigation and National Police.

Law enforcement officers established that in March 2022, a drunken suspect broke into the house of a 61-year-old resident of Makariv, who lived with her elderly bedridden mother. Taking advantage of the women's defenseless situation, the occupant tried to rape the owner of the house, and when she asked him to stop and tried to resist, he severely kicked her, inflicting a severe blow to her stomach.

To identify the Russian, law enforcement analyzed data from mobile operators on 1,500 Russian subscribers located in Kyiv region. OSINT research helped identify the owners of the Russian numbers, and the victim recognized the attacker from a photo.

He turned out to be the commander of the hospital platoon of the 37th separate Guards motorized rifle brigade of the Don Donskoy Red Banner of the Order of the Red Star, 36th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District (military unit 69647, Kyakhta, Republic of Buryatia). Before joining the army, the occupier worked as a doctor.

He was served in absentia with a notice of suspicion of cruelty to civilians. He could face up to 12 years in prison for his actions.