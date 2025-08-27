SBU: Detains chemical plant worker who directed Russian strikes on military targets in five regions
An employee of a chemical plant suspected of launching Russian missiles at Defense Forces facilities in five regions of Ukraine has been detained in Kyiv region. About said Security Service of Ukraine.
The SBU stated that the suspect's main task was to find and transmit the coordinates of airfields, air defense complexes and enterprises producing unmanned systems of the Defense Forces in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr and Lviv regions.
"In order to launch the strikes, the man, under the clear direction of the FSB, was conducting reconnaissance in these regions and was supposed to mark the coordinates of military facilities and places of production of Ukrainian drones on Google maps," the SBU said.
At the same time, the detainee collected intelligence through his friends. He was asking for information under the guise of friendly conversations on "distant" topics.
The man was detained when he went to record the aftermath of a recent Russian strike in the Kyiv region.
He was notified of suspicion of high treason committed under martial law. The man has now been arrested and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
- on July 20, the SBU detained an Armed Forces pilot who was preparing a Russian strike on f-16 and Mirage 2000 airfields.
- on August 26, the SBU reported the detention of a female freelancer who spied for the Russians on the TCC and the National Guard.
