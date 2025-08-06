SBU is preparing new operations against Russian air defense, Zelenskyy approved

Details of the Security Service's plans are not discussed publicly

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vasyl Malyuk (Photo: President's Telegram)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved new operations of the Security Service of Ukraine, about the preparation of which he was informed by the head of the SBU Vasyl MalyukZelenskyy said this.wrote on Telegram.

As the president reported, during the meeting with Malyuk, the "military component, special operations, and long-range actions of SBU soldiers" were discussed.

"Thank you for the accuracy," he wrote.

Zelenskyy noted that the details of the report and the SBU's plans would not be announced publicly, but "the enemy feels the consequences of our actions."

The president separately focused on the results of the Service's operations aimed at destroying Russian air defense systems.

"The results of the SBU in destroying Russian air defense systems in the first half of the year deserve special attention. This significantly helps our long-range strikes on the facilities of the Russian military machine and the Russian military economy. I approved some operations," he wrote.