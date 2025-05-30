SBU: Kherson: Four residents detained for working for Russians in occupation

All the defendants are in custody and could be imprisoned for up to 15 years

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

In Kherson, four residents who collaborated with Russians during the occupation of the right-bank part of the Kherson region were detained. This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

It is noted that among the detainees is the chief specialist of one of the departments of the Kherson City Council. The woman worked as a private accountant, but later voluntarily joined the local occupation administration of Russia and headed a unit of the so-called "Department of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.".

Law enforcers found that the woman transferred personal data of local residents to the occupation "election commissions" to hold a fake referendum of Russians. After the liberation of Kherson, the woman "laid low" and later got a job in the city council again, concealing her cooperation with Russia.

Two other defendants are local residents who, after the seizure of the regional center, joined the 'administration' of the occupation prisons. One of them became a "regular assistant" to the head of the so-called "pre-trial detention center". His duties included guarding the prison cells to which the enemy brought members of the resistance movement in the region.

Another man, as the investigation found, voluntarily agreed to guard the perimeter of the occupation prison, which the Russians opened on the basis of the seized penal colony.

The fourth detainee is a resident of Kherson who joined the occupation "Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia" at the beginning of the full-scale war and became an "inspector of the analysis, planning and accounting group of the Ship Department". She guided armed Russian groups to the homes of Ukrainian patriots, law enforcement officials said .

All the defendants were suspected of collaboration and are being held without bail. They could face up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU