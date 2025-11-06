SBU: Man twice tried to derail military train near Kharkiv

During the first attempt, the man planted explosives on the track, and the second time he was supposed to plant them under the train itself

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A man who tried to derail a military echelon was detained in Kharkiv region. According to the Security Service of Ukraine, the man was acting on the order of Russia's special services.

According to the investigation, the enemy instructed a 54-year-old local mechanic to "cut" one of the Defense Forces' railroad routes in the Kharkiv area. The Russians planned to either derail a Defense Forces freight train or blow up the tracks .

The defendant came to the attention of Russian special services when he posted anti-Ukrainian comments on Telegram channels. On their behalf, according to law enforcement, the man first made an explosive with a sensor and then planted it under the sleepers.

However, the explosion did not cause the train to derail. Therefore, his next task was to plant explosives not on the tracks, but under the military echelon itself.

The SBU managed to disrupt the enemy's plan, prevent the explosion and detain the man at the stage of preparation for the sabotage. The investigation revealed that the Russians handed over to the detainee instructions for making explosives, sensors for them and eight kilograms of plastid.

All this was sent to him thanks to a drone that dropped the "parcel" in a pre-arranged place in the Kharkiv district.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of sabotage and preparation for it, as well as illegal handling of explosives. He is currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. He may face life imprisonment.