SBU: SBU detains Moldovan native who helped Russia break into Dnipro region

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

Law enforcers have exposed a 52-year-old native of the Republic of Moldova, who is suspected of helping Russians break through to the administrative border of Dnipropetrovs'k region. This was reported by , the Security Service of Ukraine and , the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

It is noted that the man lived in the frontline village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region. In February 2025, he was recruited by representatives of the Federal Security Service (FSB) through a Russian relative who collaborates with the occupiers.

The investigation established that, on the instructions of the curator, the man walked around the area near the front line to identify the combat positions of mortar and artillery units of the Defense Forces. He also tried to identify and pass on the locations of armored vehicles and ammunition depots of the military.

In addition, according to law enforcement officials, the suspect repeatedly tried to "gain the trust" of Ukrainian defenders in order to "darkly" extract the necessary information from them.

According to the investigation, the Russians planned to use the information gathered to break through the Ukrainian defense and reach the administrative border of Dnipropetrovs'k region. the "agent" was promised to be evacuated to Russia after completing hostile missions, and in case of capture of the settlement, he was promised a position in the "administration".

The SBU detained a man in Kamianske, Dnipro region, and served him with a notice of suspicion of high treason. The detainee is currently in custody and may face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.