The youngest detained teenager is 13 years old, law enforcement officials said

Detainees (Photo: SBU)

In the city of Smila, Cherkasy region, law enforcement officers detained three teenagers aged 13, 14, and 16 who are suspected of burning relay cabinets on the tracks of Ukrzaliznytsia on the instructions of Russians. About reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, these were "control" tasks for the detainees before the next one – to make homemade explosives for a terrorist attack.

The investigation also revealed that the enemy also "tested" the young men, instructing them to apply provocative graffiti to the walls of administrative buildings in the central region.

Law enforcers also detained a 36-year-old citizen of a neighboring European country who was fulfilling orders from Russian special services.

Investigators note that on the instructions of the Russians, the foreigner set fire to two cabinets of entrance traffic lights that ensure the uninterrupted movement of trains in Kyiv region.

SBU investigators served the three detainees suspicion notices of sabotage committed by a group of people under martial law by prior conspiracy.

The suspects are in custody. The issue of bringing to justice a 13-year-old teenager from Cherkasy region is also being decided.