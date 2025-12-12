Security and recovery: Ukrainian negotiating team works in Berlin and Washington

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov reported to the president To Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the work of the Ukrainian negotiation team. In Germany, a defense team is being prepared, and in the United States, work is continuing in several areas, reported president.

Germany is preparing to discuss the details of security guarantees for Ukraine. The negotiating team is headed by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

In the United States, Zelenskyy said, the work of the Economic, Reconstruction and Investment Group has already begun and will continue. This area is being handled by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka and the Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev. Experts will also be involved.

The third area of work, according to the president, is constant contacts between national security advisers and others involved. Communication with the United States, European allies, and members of the "coalition of the willing" moderated by Umerov also continues.

"In all areas, we have the same goal: to bring the real end of the war closer and to identify steps that will make peace worthy for Ukraine, and security and recovery guaranteed," Zelensky said.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council saidsaid that on December 12, a videoconference was held with national security advisers from the allies. They discussed further synchronization of positions, security issues, and the next steps in working on a peace plan.

Meetings on recovery, development and investment are scheduled for New York in the near future. Umerov called this an important component of building Ukraine's long-term resilience.