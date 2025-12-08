Security in some training centers is poor – Syrsky

The Chief Commander said that the largest number of cases of SPS occur at the beginning of the combat zone

Oleksandr Sirsky (Photo: t.me/osirsky)

The state of security in some military training centers is unsatisfactory. About this reported commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

He noted that the construction and equipping of shelters in training centers requires acceleration and urgent organizational decisions. However, no one has the right to take the safety of servicemen lightly. The Commander-in-Chief gave the necessary orders to resolve the problematic issues.

Also, training centers and military training sites continue to be moved further away from the front. Army corps are being assigned to training grounds in the center and west of Ukraine.

The period of basic military training has already been extended to 51 days. In addition, there is professional training and an adaptation period in the units.

"I also emphasized the importance of implementing a comprehensive program for adaptation of servicemen at the beginning of the training, as it is during this period that a significant number of unauthorized abandonments of units (UAU) occur," noted Syrsky.

Based on the results of the audit, there is already feedback from all training centers on each of the ten subjects of the CPE. There are leaders among the training centers that others should look up to, the head said.