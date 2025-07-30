The co-author of the bill on tough sanctions against Russia believes that both initiatives are necessary

Richard Blumenthal (Photo: EPA)

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal believes that a bill should be passed that imposes a 500% tariff on buyers of Russian oil, in addition to the 100% proposed by the U.S. President. Donald TrumpHe said about thisstated / declared / said in a comment to "Suspilne".

"I think the vote is a very achievable and necessary goal. Now is the time for action, not only through the president's executive order, but also through legislative initiative, to show unity between the president and Congress... We need to vote for this law to show that we are fulfilling our obligations to Ukraine," Blumenthal said.

According to the senator, the Senate should expedite the vote on the bill, of which he is a co-author.

"Vladimir Putin "It doesn't deserve any extra time, and we need to speed up the vote on the sanctions bill. Everything the [US] president is doing is in the right direction, but I strongly advocate for the sanctions to be 500% instead of 100%," he said.

According to Blumenthal, the bill on tough tariffs could garner up to 90 votes out of 100.

The senator is confident that his legislative initiative will help "stop the war" and "Putin must understand this."