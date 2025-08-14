Lindsey Graham (Photo: ALEX WROBLEWSKI/EPA)

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, co-author of the bill on tough sanctions against Russia, stated that the US President Donald Trump created conditions for a fair and just end to the war. He said this... wrote on the X network.

"President Trump sincerely sought to end this war, and I believe he created the conditions for an honest and fair cessation of bloodshed in Ukraine," the senator said.

According to Graham, Trump "made it very clear that he wants peace, not humiliation."

"He will not stand idly by if the killings continue," the congressman wrote.

As an example of possible actions by the American leader, Graham cited the imposition of a 50% tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil and gas.

"This really changed the rules of the game," Graham believes.