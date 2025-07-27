Seoul believes that Russia is preparing a new offensive in August, and the DPRK will send troops

South Korean intelligence refers to recent visits of Russian representatives to Pyongyang and new recruitment to the DPRK army

North Korea may send additional Russian troops to participate in a war against Ukraine in July or August 2025. This was stated by South Korean Member of Parliament Lee Sung-gwon, citing a closed briefing by the intelligence agency, , according to Reuters.

"Additional deployments could be made as early as July or August," he said .

South Korea's national intelligence service believes that during this period, Moscow may be preparing for large-scale offensives on the front. According to the parliamentarian, in its assessments, the intelligence service refers to a new recruitment of troops in the DPRK army, as well as the recent visit of a high-ranking representative of the Russian security service.

This may refer to the visit of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu in mid-June to the DPRK. In early July, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

also visited Pyongyang

According to Lee Sung-gwon, in exchange for the supply of artillery ammunition and missiles to Russia, the DPRK is likely to receive technical advice on launching satellites and missile guidance systems.