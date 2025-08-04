Seoul is confident that Trump will not withdraw US troops from South Korea
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun stated that the US troops stationed in the country and their role will remain unchanged amid reports that the US presidential administration... Donald Trump may reduce the number of its troops on the peninsula. He said this... stated in an interview with The Washington Post.
The diplomat reported that he had met with a number of US senators, who assured him that the withdrawal of the American contingent was not planned.
"We are in talks with the United States, but there are no concerns regarding the presence of American troops in Korea. We believe they will remain as they are, and their role will remain as it is today," Cho said.
Earlier, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials, that the Trump administration was considering reducing its troop presence in South Korea by at least 4,500 soldiers for use in operations outside the Korean Peninsula, as the U.S. prioritizes containing China.
There are approximately 28,500 U.S. military personnel stationed in the Republic of Korea.
- The reduction of the US military presence is also feared in Europe.
- February 17, NATO General Dragonestated / declared / saidthat Washington may withdraw some troops from Europe because its priorities will shift to the Indo-Pacific region.
- On April 8, NBC News reported that The Pentagon is considering the proposal. withdraw up to 10,000 US troops from Romania and Poland.
- On July 4, an American general took command of the NATO Allied Forces in Europe. Alexus GrinkevichThe appointment of the US military official to this position in Europe was interpreted as a signal that the US would maintain its presence on the continent.
