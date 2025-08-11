Several hundred Russian military arrived in Belarus for exercises, no threat – State Border Guard Service

According to Demchenko, Ukraine is monitoring the movement and concentration of Russian forces in Belarus, as provocations cannot be ruled out

A Russian soldier (Photo: propaganda media)

Several hundred soldiers and several dozen pieces of Russian army equipment have arrived in Belarus for joint military exercises. However, this number does not pose a significant threat to Ukraine, State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko said during the telethon.

According to him, Belarus has also sent certain units and forces to Russia, where it has sites for the West 2025 joint exercises scheduled for September.

Demchenko added that the intelligence units of the Defense Ministry and the State Border Guard Service are constantly monitoring further possible arrival of Russian units in Belarus.

"This area is still a threat to us. We cannot rule out provocations or escalation of the security situation for our country during these exercises," said Demchenko.

According to him, as of now, he considers the threat to Ukraine from the territory of Belarus to be insignificant.

"Given the forces that are currently available, this is not a significant threat that can come from the territory of Belarus. In addition, we do not observe that any strike force has been formed or is being formed on the territory of Belarus in the direction of our border," the spokesman said.

He emphasized that this area is under full control.