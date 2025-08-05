Germany deploys fighter jets to Poland ahead of military exercises between Russia and Belarus
Germany has sent five Eurofighter jets to Poland four weeks before the start of the joint military exercises of Russia and Belarus "West-2025", which will start in September. About reports Bild.
The deployment of the aircraft is scheduled for August 5.
The deployed Eurofighters will complement the protection of the airspace over Rzeszow in southeastern Poland, which was previously provided by two German Patriot air defense systems.
"This deployment sends a clear signal of allied solidarity within NATO and serves as a reliable means of deterring and protecting common airspace," a German Air Force spokeswoman explained in a comment to the publication.
According to Bild, since July 21, 150 German soldiers have been deployed to Poland to carry out the mission, as well as forces from the command area and soldiers from the facility protection regiment.
They perform the functions of the so-called "Alert Company" – a unit capable of responding quickly to airspace violations, the publication notes.
- on February 5, President Zelensky said that in 2025, Russian dictator Putin to deploy his troops in Belarus to draw Poland and the Baltic states into the war.
- on April 4, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry reported that NATO is ready to respond to military exercises between Russia and Belarus "West 2025, if necessary.
- april 28 at the Ministry of Defense of Poland promised an "adequate" response for joint exercises between Russia and Belarus. on April 29, Zelenskyy said that Russia is "preparing something" in Belarus this summer.
- on June 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that joint exercises between Russia and Belarus could to take place in the depths of the latter's territory, in order not to provoke Ukraine.
Comments (0)