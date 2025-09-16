Sibiga: Putin must not be allowed to continue to act with complete impunity

Additional pressure will make Putin realize that continuation of the war endangers the regime and him personally, Foreign Minister says

Andriy Sybiga (Photo: MFA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who promised US President Donald Trump to end the war, should not be allowed to continue acting with a sense of complete impunity, Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga believes. He expressed this opinion in the social network X.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled what Putin has been promising Trump over the past six months:

→ stop the killing, restore diplomacy and end the war;

→ present real steps towards peace in Istanbul;

→ hold a meeting of leaders to promote peace.

The Russian dictator has not taken any steps to fulfill his promises. Instead, Russia:

→ rejected the ceasefire and intensified terror against Ukraine;

→ continued to issue ultimatums and imitate diplomacy;

→ continued to reject the leaders' meeting;

→ carried out horrific terrorist attacks on civilians;

→ fired a missile at the Ukrainian government;

→ intruded into the airspace of Poland and Romania using drones.

"Putin cannot be allowed to continue to act with a sense of complete impunity. We once again call on all our European allies, the United States, the G7 and others to immediately exert maximum pressure on Moscow," the Foreign Minister wrote .

Sibiga reminded that Ukraine supports all efforts aimed at stopping the financing of the war and depriving the Russian military machine of resources. These can and should be coordinated steps on both sides of the Atlantic. But they need to be taken now, not later.

"Russia's economy is already in a bad state. Serious additional pressure will make Putin realize that the continuation of the war endangers his regime and him personally. Let's put an end to this war by cutting off funding for the Russian military machine," the head of diplomacy summarized.

On September 9, 2025, Trump called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% against China and India to increase pressure on Russia and Putin.

On September 13, the US president said that is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same and when the Allies stop buying oil from Russia.