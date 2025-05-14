Sibiga meets with Rutte: coordinate efforts to promote peace process

The Minister of Foreign Affairs is on an official visit to Turkey

Mark Rutte and Andriy Sybiga (Photo: X-account of the Foreign Minister)

On Wednesday, May 14, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Secretary General Mark Rutte and the two sides coordinated efforts to promote a meaningful peace process. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported about the meeting to in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Sibiga called the meeting with the NATO Secretary General "good". He thanked Rutte for his support and discussed with him "intensive diplomatic work this week.".

Foreign Minister reminds of Russia's refusal to cease fire and talks about continuing attacks along the front line.

"We have coordinated our efforts to promote a meaningful peace process," Sibiga summarized .

Photo: Andriy Sibiga's X-account

Good meeting with @SecGenNATO to thank for his and NATO's support and discuss this week's intense diplomacy. I informed about Russia's continued refusal to accept a ceasefire and ongoing attacks along the frontline. We coordinated efforts to advance a meaningful peace process. pic.twitter.com/1jZ4O6GDH0 - Andrii Sybiha ???????? (@andrii_sybiha) May 14, 2025

Earlier in the day, Sibiga met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, having a "detailed conversation" about ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Rutte believes that an opportunity for peace has opened between Ukraine and Russia and that results could emerge within the next two weeks.