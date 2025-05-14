Sibiga meets with Rutte: coordinate efforts to promote peace process
Mark Rutte and Andriy Sybiga (Photo: X-account of the Foreign Minister)

On Wednesday, May 14, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Secretary General Mark Rutte and the two sides coordinated efforts to promote a meaningful peace process. The head of Ukrainian diplomacy reported about the meeting to in the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Sibiga called the meeting with the NATO Secretary General "good". He thanked Rutte for his support and discussed with him "intensive diplomatic work this week.".

Foreign Minister reminds of Russia's refusal to cease fire and talks about continuing attacks along the front line.

"We have coordinated our efforts to promote a meaningful peace process," Sibiga summarized .

Photo: Andriy Sibiga's X-account
Photo: Andriy Sibiga's X-account
