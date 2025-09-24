According to the Polish Foreign Minister, the prospect of ending the war in the near future looks unrealistic

Radoslav Sikorsky (Photo: facebook.com/radeksikorski)

Ukraine has more and more reasons to be grateful to Europe, and the longer the United States postpones sanctions against Russia, the weaker its trump cards become. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslaw Sikorski, reports RMF FM.

"The less the United States helps Ukraine and the more it delays sanctions against Russia, the weaker its cards will be in resolving this conflict. What they get from the US is important intelligence and certain types of ammunition. But these American trump cards do not strengthen, but rather weaken, as you say," he said .

Sikorsky also commented on the prospects for ending Russia's war against Ukraine. According to him, they are as realistic as if the dictator of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin picked up the phone, called the Chief of the General Staff of the occupiers and ordered to take all soldiers from Ukraine.

Polish Foreign Minister says Ukrainians plan everything "three years in advance," but if a full-scale war ends earlier, it will be good.