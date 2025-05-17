Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down over 30 Russian drones, there are consequences - photos

The enemy launched UAVs from Russian cities and from the occupied Crimea

Strike in Donetsk region (Photo: t.me/VadymFilashkin)

On the night of May 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with 62 drones of various types, shooting down 36 UAVs. There are consequences in several regions, reported in the Ukrainian Air Force.

Russia launches drones from Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, and Hvardiyske in Crimea.

As of 12:00, 36 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) were confirmed downed in the east, north, south, west, and center of the country. 6 enemy imitator drones were locally lost without negative consequences.

Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported that Russians shelled an abandoned industrial area in Pokrovsk district. Five people were wounded in Pokrovsk, seven private houses were damaged.

In Kramatorsk district, four people were wounded and one person was killed. 17 private houses, a multi-storey building and an administrative building were damaged. Four houses were damaged in Bakhmut district.

In Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, a 55-year-old woman was killed and men aged 58, 49, 40, 53, 54 and 59 were injured, , said Oleg Sinegubov, head of the regional military administration. In Dvorichanska community, 39-year-old and 59-year-old men and a 62-year-old woman were injured.

According to him, the occupiers attacked the region with Lancet, Geranium-2, Molniya and unidentified UAVs. Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed.

In the evening of May 16, Russia attacked Nikopol community twice, , said head of Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak. The villages of the Marhanets community were hit by FPV drones. On the morning of May 17, the Russian army fired a drone at Nikopol. No one was injured.