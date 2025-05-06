Simion's victory was a defeat for Romanian elites – analyst Prysyazhniuk

The government representative did not make it to the second round of elections, so the Prime Minister of Romania resigned

Romanians in Bucharest celebrate Simeon's victory (Photo: EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT)

The old Romanian elites suffered a fiasco in the presidential elections in Romania. The candidate from the government, who was supported by the main parties, did not even make it to the second round, explains to LIGA.net the defeat of the government by the analyst of the Ilko Kucheriv Deminitiative Foundation and a postgraduate student at the University of Bucharest, Marianna Prysiajniuk.

In the first round of the presidential election, the far-right Gheorghe Simion won. He was supported not only in Romania, but also by 4-6 million Romanians in the diaspora, among whom he received more than 70% of the vote. In the second round on May 18, Simion will compete with the center-right reformer, the mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan. And he has a good chance of winning, Romanian analyst Sorin Ionita tells LIGA.net .

Although Simeon showed the best possible results, surprises are also possible, Prysyazhnyuk believes. But it will be really difficult to beat Dana.

Dan can still mobilize his electorate – many voters ignored the first round due to the long weekend of May 1-4, says Ionita. Many voters who voted for moderate candidates may also support him. So the fight will be fierce.