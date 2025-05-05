Romanian presidential favorite explains unwillingness to help Ukraine by mentioning Trump
The winner of the first round of the presidential election, Romanian President George Simion, who opposes military aid to Ukraine, expressed hope that the "peace initiatives" of US leader Donald Trump will work. He was quoted by DW .
Simion was asked why he opposes military aid to Ukraine, if it is Romania's neighbor.
"We said we would promote peace, and we see the only solution in de-escalating this conflict. Helping both sides [of the conflict] with weapons is not profitable for Germany, France, Romania, and Poland," he said .
The Romanian presidential candidate said that his country and other European countries "have suffered greatly from this war" and need peace, "which the Trump administration also seeks.".
"We must hope and pray that Donald Trump's peace initiatives will work," the politician said .
When asked what he thought about the Ukrainians dying from Russian shelling, Simion repeated: "We have to end this war.".
- In November 2024, Romania held the first round of the presidential election. In the second round, which was to take place on December 8,, Georgescu (22.95%) and the pro-European Lasconi (19.17%) entered.
- However, in December, Romania's Supreme National Defense Council declassified documents from the special services, which testify, among other things, to Russian interference in favor of Georgescu. After that, the results of the first round of elections were canceled and a second vote was scheduled.
- On March 9, 2025, the Romanian CEC banned Georgescu from participating in the second presidential election. Georgescu and Simion are political allies.
- On May 5, , the vote count in the first round of the presidential election ended, with Simion and independent candidate Nicușor Dan advancing to the second round. The second round is scheduled for May 18.