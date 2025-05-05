Romanian presidential favorite explains unwillingness to help Ukraine by mentioning Trump

George Simion said that Romania and other European countries are allegedly tired of the Russian-Ukrainian war and that it needs to be ended

George Simion (Photo: ERA/Robert Ghement)

The winner of the first round of the presidential election, Romanian President George Simion, who opposes military aid to Ukraine, expressed hope that the "peace initiatives" of US leader Donald Trump will work. He was quoted by DW .

Simion was asked why he opposes military aid to Ukraine, if it is Romania's neighbor.

"We said we would promote peace, and we see the only solution in de-escalating this conflict. Helping both sides [of the conflict] with weapons is not profitable for Germany, France, Romania, and Poland," he said .

The Romanian presidential candidate said that his country and other European countries "have suffered greatly from this war" and need peace, "which the Trump administration also seeks.".

"We must hope and pray that Donald Trump's peace initiatives will work," the politician said .

When asked what he thought about the Ukrainians dying from Russian shelling, Simion repeated: "We have to end this war.".