Pro-Ukrainian Dan advances to second round of Romanian presidential election
The vote count in the first round of the presidential election in Romania has ended, with the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians candidate Gheorghe Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan advancing to the second round. This data was published by the website Preșența.roaep.ro, which reports the election results in real time.
According to the calculation of 100% of the protocols, Simion received 40.96% of the votes (3,862,404 voters voted for him), Dan – 20.99% (1,979,711 voters).
The third result was received by the candidate from the current government, George Antonescu, with 20.07% (1,892,925 voters).
Dan is the current mayor of Bucharest, having taken office in 2020. He has a pro-Western stance and supports Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
The second round of elections is scheduled for May 18.
- The first round of presidential elections was held in Romania in November 2024. Georgescu (22.95%) and the pro-European Lasconi (19.17%) advanced to the second round, which was scheduled for December 8 .
- However, in December, Romania's Supreme Council of National Defense declassified secret service documents that, among other things, indicated Russian interference in favor of Georgescu. After that, the results of the first round of elections were annulled and a rerun was scheduled.
- On March 9, the Romanian Central Election Commission banned Georgescu from running in the presidential re-election. Georgescu and Simion are political allies.
- On May 4, election day, Simeon declared that if he won, he would give the leadership position to his pro-Russian ally Georgescu.