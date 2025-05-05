Pro-Ukrainian Dan advances to second round of Romanian presidential election

Nikusor Dan (Photo: BOGDAN CRISTEL/EPA)

The vote count in the first round of the presidential election in Romania has ended, with the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians candidate Gheorghe Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan advancing to the second round. This data was published by the website Preșența.roaep.ro, which reports the election results in real time.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

According to the calculation of 100% of the protocols, Simion received 40.96% of the votes (3,862,404 voters voted for him), Dan – 20.99% (1,979,711 voters).

The third result was received by the candidate from the current government, George Antonescu, with 20.07% (1,892,925 voters).

Dan is the current mayor of Bucharest, having taken office in 2020. He has a pro-Western stance and supports Ukraine in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The second round of elections is scheduled for May 18.