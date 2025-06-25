Six people detained in Serbia on suspicion of plotting coup

Six suspects may have been preparing a violent coup in Serbia

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

The Serbian Interior Ministry announced on June 25 the detention of six people on suspicion of planning a "violent change of power" in the country, Radio Liberty's Balkan Service reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the six suspects met on June 21 "with the aim of planning a violent change of government in the Republic of Serbia."

Read also An explosion occurred in Serbia at a factory that Russia accused of supplying shells to Ukraine

They also allegedly planned attacks on representatives of state bodies, police officers with the aim of disarming them, and a violent invasion of the Serbian government building and other institutions.

The detainees also planned to attack Radio and Television of Serbia and pro-government media.

The Belgrade prosecutor's office separately said that one of the suspects was found in possession of a pistol with a seven-round magazine and a factory box of 25 rounds. Another arrested person was found in possession of a crossbow, according to police.

According to Radio Liberty, one of those detained is Novica Antic, the former president of the Military Union of Serbia, whom Western intelligence agencies consider a Russian agent.

Novica Antic was also in custody in 2024, when he and two accomplices were arrested on February 27 on suspicion of committing the criminal offense of embezzlement. Shortly thereafter, a new leadership of the Military Union of Serbia was elected.