Slovakia decides that the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine was not a crime

Slovak Prosecutor's Office decides that donation of military aircraft to Ukraine in 2023 is not a criminal offense

Ukrainian MiG-29 (Illustrative photo: US National Guard)

Slovakia's transfer of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine was not a criminal offense. This was stated by the Bratislava prosecutor's Office, transmits by Politico.

In the spring of 2023, Slovakia provided Ukraine with its entire fleet of Soviet-made MiG-29s (13 aircraft) and two air defense systems, becoming the first country to send military aircraft to Kyiv after Russia's full-scale invasion.

The current Slovak Ministry of Defense (which is part of the government of prime minister Robert Fico, which maintains warm relations with Moscow despite its ongoing aggression) in June 2024 filed a criminal complaint against former PM Eduard Heger and former DM Yaroslav Naď, who had approved the decision to transfer the fighter jets.

Both politicians denied the defense ministry's accusations that they had committed sabotage, abuse of power, and breach of duty in managing state property.

At the same time, the investigator stopped the prosecution on October 30, as "it was sufficiently established that the act in question does not constitute a criminal offense and there is no reason to refer the case further," the prosecutor's office spokeswoman said.

The investigation concluded that the transfer of military property to Ukraine did not cause any damage to Slovakia, as defined by the Slovak Criminal Code, the official added.

She also noted that it had not been proven that members of the government had acted to obtain illegal benefits for themselves or others, or that they had used their powers contrary to the law or exceeded them.

The former defense minister also reacted to the prosecutor's decision: "It has been confirmed what I have repeatedly said: that the government of Eduard Heger, with me as Minister of Defense, acted not only morally correctly but also in the national interest of the Slovak Republic and fully in accordance with applicable laws and the constitution in connection with the donation of the MiG-29 aircraft."

Naď added that he expects an apology from the Fico government.