Fico refuses to allow Slovakia to participate in EU military aid to Ukraine

Slovak Prime Minister does not support the country's participation in financing military aid to Ukraine

Robert Fico (Photo: EPA/STRINGER)

Slovakia will not participate in any EU program to finance military assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country Robert Fico at a press conference, , according to aktuality.sk.

"As prime minister, I refuse to allow Slovakia to participate in any financial programs aimed at helping Ukraine manage the war and military spending," he said .

According to Fico, Europe plans to provide Kyiv with 140 billion euros in aid in the coming years, but he considers it "the EU's biggest mistake.".

He also criticized the EU sanctions against Russia, saying that they cause more damage to Europe.