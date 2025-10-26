Fico refuses to allow Slovakia to participate in EU military aid to Ukraine
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
Slovakia will not participate in any EU program to finance military assistance to Ukraine. This was stated by the Prime Minister of the country Robert Fico at a press conference, , according to aktuality.sk.
"As prime minister, I refuse to allow Slovakia to participate in any financial programs aimed at helping Ukraine manage the war and military spending," he said .
According to Fico, Europe plans to provide Kyiv with 140 billion euros in aid in the coming years, but he considers it "the EU's biggest mistake.".
He also criticized the EU sanctions against Russia, saying that they cause more damage to Europe.
- on October 6, it was reported that Ukraine would receive non-lethal military assistance from Slovakia for the first time during the Fico government's term. This includes engineering and construction equipment, transport, demining complexes and medical evacuation equipment.
- Slovakia stopped state military aid to Ukraine after the Fico government came to power in 2023, but it still allows supplies on a commercial basis,, said LIGA.net Slovak opposition leader Šimečka.
