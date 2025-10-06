Ukraine to receive non-lethal military aid from Slovakia for the first time since Fico

Bratislava will provide Kyiv with engineering and construction equipment, transport, demining complexes and medical evacuation equipment

Robert Kaliniak and Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Telegram of the latter)

Ukraine will receive non-lethal military assistance from Slovakia – the relevant agreement was signed by the heads of defense ministries of both countries, Denys Shmyhal and Robert Kaliňák. About this in his social networks reported Ukrainian official.

"Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering and construction equipment free of charge, including Bozena vehicles, transport, demining complexes, and medical evacuation equipment," Shmyhal said.

He noted that Slovakia will provide Ukraine with a total of five Bozena demining vehicles.

REFERENCE. The Bozena-5 system is remotely controlled and is designed to clear the area of anti-personnel and anti-tank mines. This equipment is capable of clearing a 2,655-meter-wide strip. In addition to demining, the equipment can be used for clearing bushes and low vegetation, and after replacing the working device, it can be used for transportation and handling of hazardous materials, or as a remote-controlled excavator and bulldozer. Bozena-5 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Shmyhal also said that Bratislava is already working on a new, 15th package of support for Kyiv.

The aid package signed by the defense ministers is the first support for Ukraine from Slovakia since the country's pro-Russian prime minister Robert Fico came to power in the fall of 2023.

Then the newly formed Fico government blocked the 14th package of military assistance to Ukraine worth EUR 40.3 million. In particular, at that time, this support was to include ammunition, missiles for the Kub air defense missile systems, mortars, etc.