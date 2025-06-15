Source: GUR agents knocked out power to Russian military facilities in Koenigsberg – video

Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource

Agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out an attack on an industrial electrical substation in the city of Koenigsberg (Russian: "Kaliningrad"), resulting in the loss of power to Russian military and defense facilities. This was reported to LIGA.net by sources in Ukrainian intelligence.

The attack took place on June 14 at around 04:00.

According to LIGA.net's interlocutors, Ukrainian intelligence agents drained the cooling liquid from the substation's power transformer and then set the facility on fire. This was followed by a fire that significantly damaged the substation.

As a result of the actions of the GUR agents, the supply of electricity to consumers was completely stopped, in particular to the facilities of the Russian military-industrial complex and the Russian armed forces located in the area of the operation.

"We once again remind you that Russia no longer has a rear either in the east, in the west, or anywhere on the planet. Everything Russian involved in the war against Ukraine will burn, sink, and be destroyed regardless of its level of protection or location," the interlocutors at the GUR emphasized.

According to them, the losses for Russia as a result of the sabotage amount to almost $5 million.