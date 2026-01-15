Source: It is not a fact that the involvement of soldiers with combat experience and injuries in the TCC was a good decision

LIGA.net's interlocutor in the law enforcement sector commented on the current situation with conflicts during mobilization

Involvement of servicemen with combat experience and injuries in the service of territorial recruitment centers was not necessarily a good idea, the LIGA.net's interlocutor in law enforcement agencies claims.

He reported an increase in the number of attacks against military registration and enlistment offices and police officers – on January 14 alone, law enforcement officers recorded four such incidents.

"There is a problem with both the approaches to mobilization in the TCCs themselves and general instability and fear. It is not a fact that it was a good decision to put guys with combat experience and injuries to serve in the TCC. Perhaps they are too sensitive to these processes and conflicts," the LIGA.net's source said.

However, he noted that it is impossible to stop or weaken the mobilization, as it is necessary to replenish the losses: "We cannot hold the defense without people."