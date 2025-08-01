South Korea allows citizens to contact DPRK residents without restrictions

The authorization applies to civilians, but they still have to notify the Ministry in advance of such plans

Minister Jeong Dong-yong (Photo: x.com/coreacdy)

South Korea has started allowing its citizens to contact North Koreans without restrictions. But such contacts must be reported in advance, said Unification Minister Jeong Dong-yong, reports Yonhap News Agency.

He said that he had signed an order to cancel the ministry's instructions governing declarations of contact with North Koreans. Such measures have previously led to the government rejecting applications for contact with North Korean citizens, leading to a near-complete cessation of inter-Korean exchanges at the private level in recent years.

The changes allow civilians to freely communicate with DPRK residents, but they must notify the ministry in advance, as the two Koreas are formally at war.

"This (allows) to maintain full contacts at the private level. Free contacts between peoples make possible mutual understanding, which can lead to coexistence," the minister said .

In addition, the August 6 meeting of the National Security Council will consider large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises with the United States as part of efforts to improve relations with North Korea.