South Korea wants to restore hotline with North Korea

Lee Jae-myung (Photo: facebook.com/jaemyunglee)

South Korean presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung has promised to restore ties with North Korea and contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine, he announced on his social media page.

Lee Jae-myung called China an important trading partner that has a "key influence" on the security of the Korean Peninsula. He said relations with North Korea had reached a "worst point" under the previous administration, and China's relations with Russia will also be reviewed amid the full-scale war in Ukraine.

"We will view Sino-Russian relations from the perspective of national interests, promote the restoration of Ukraine, and conduct pragmatic diplomacy for the security of the Korean Peninsula and our business," he said.

The South Korean presidential candidate also said he intends to eliminate the "Korean risk" to revive the country's economy and stabilize people's lives. To do this, he plans to restore inter-Korean communication channels, including military hotlines, and mutually stop behavior that provokes tension and stabilize the situation.

"We will promote mutual inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation in the field of exchanges that resonate with the people," the Liberal Party candidate said.

He also promised to transform US-South Korean relations into a "comprehensive strategic alliance" and resolve past historical and territorial issues.