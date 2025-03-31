Special Operations Forces capture Russian soldiers near Kursk, refuting Kremlin's claims – video

The enemy attempted to storm the positions of the Defense Forces, but suffered losses

SSO operator (Photo: t.me/rus_sof)

Ukraine’s "Ranger" unit from the 6th Special Operations Forces (SOF) Regiment has struck back at Kremlin propaganda, releasing video proof of Russian soldiers captured and eliminated in Kursk Oblast, directly contradicting Moscow’s March 30, claim that the unit fled its positions.

The Ukrainians reported that Russian troops, advancing to storm Defense Forces’ lines, stumbled perilously close to a Ranger outpost. The Special Operations Forces outflanked them and engaged.

The team eliminated several Russians holed up in a dugout while forcing two others to surrender.

The captured footage shows the tense takedown—a pointed rebuttal to Kremlin assertions on Sunday that the 6th Regiment had abandoned Guyevо, leaving Ukrainian rifle units exposed.

On March 24, SOF, alongside military intelligence (DIU) and other units, downed four Russian helicopters deep in enemy territory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted on March 29 that Kursk operations are thwarting Russian incursions into Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.