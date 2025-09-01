Special Operations Forces destroy Russian radar station at military airfield in Crimea
Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian army radar station in the temporarily occupied Republic of Crimea. About this reported command of the SSO.
It is noted that on the night of August 29-30, the SSO units carried out a number of special actions in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.
As a result of the operation, a radar station that was part of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed. It was located at a military airfield in the village of Saki.
- on August 8, it became known that in Crimea combat drones The GRU hit one of the most valuable radar stations of the Russian army – 98L6 Yenisei.
- On the night of August 21 CCOs were impressed russian rolling stock with fuel and lubricants in the city of Dzhankoy.
- on August 26, it was reported that the fighters of the put logistics facilities out of commission russians in the occupied Crimea.
