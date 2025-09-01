Special Operations Forces destroy Russian radar station at military airfield in Crimea

The destroyed station was located at a military airfield in the village of Saki

Radar station (Illustrative photo: propaganda media)

Special Operations Forces destroyed a Russian army radar station in the temporarily occupied Republic of Crimea. About this reported command of the SSO.

It is noted that on the night of August 29-30, the SSO units carried out a number of special actions in the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As a result of the operation, a radar station that was part of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed. It was located at a military airfield in the village of Saki.