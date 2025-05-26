Spiegel: Zelenskyy may meet with Merz and Steinmeier in Berlin this week

President may discuss further support for Ukraine and negotiations with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may visit Germany on May 28 to meet with the Chancellor and President. This was reported by , Spiegel.

According to a German magazine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz plans to discuss with the Ukrainian president possible steps for further technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. He may also inform him about plans for a new package of EU sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on the negotiation process.

It is also reported that Zelenskyy may meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

It is noted that with a "spontaneously planned visit" Merz and Zelensky want to support the dynamics of Europe's efforts to negotiate between Ukraine and Russia. It is also possible that the representatives of the two countries may discuss further military assistance to Ukraine during a personal meeting.