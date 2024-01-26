Speaker of House of Representatives: Bill on aid to Ukraine and border security is "dead on arrival"

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Johnson believes that the new bill being prepared by the Senate will be unpassable for the lower house

Mike Johnson (Photo: ERA / WILL OLIVER)

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that if the terms of the new bill being prepared by the Senate to introduce border reform and allocate aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan are true, it will be unpassable for the lower house. He wrote about this in a letter to his colleagues, which was seen by The Hill.

Read us on Telegram: only important and verified news

The publication noted that this letter came after separate signals from House leadership aides and conservatives in the House and Senate that the additional aid package for Ukraine has no future in the House, even if it is approved by the Senate.

"I wanted to provide a brief update regarding the supplemental and the border, since the Senate appears unable to reach any agreement. If rumors about the contents of the draft proposal are true, it would have been dead on arrival in the House anyway," Johnson said.

Johnson has previously stated that he often discusses border security with the 45th US President Donald Trump, who is known for his warnings to Republicans against signing a deal on border policy and aid to Ukraine before they "get what they need" to stop the flow of migrants to the US.

On January 19, Trump opposed compromises with the Democratic Party and the White House on border security with Mexico, saying that resolving this issue would ensure continued aid to Ukraine. According to him, only House Speaker Johnson will make a "perfect" deal on the border.

On January 12, 2024, White House spokesman Kirby said that the United States had suspended military aid to Ukraine, so Congress should approve a new package to support Kyiv.

US President Biden said that the inaction of Congress jeopardizes the security of the US and NATO, and called for a quick resolution of the border and approval of aid to Ukraine.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Johnson said that US lawmakers oppose dictator Putin, but "the current situation in Ukraine cannot be sustained."

Read also: The US Senate voted for a temporary budget to avoid a shutdown