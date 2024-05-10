ZSU spokesman: Russia wants to force us to withdraw forces from Donbas to Kharkiv sector

Nazar Voloshyn told LIGA.net that the enemy is sowing panic among Ukrainians, in particular, with information fakes on the Internet

Ukrainian military (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

The Russians are trying to force the Ukrainian troops to move their forces and equipment from the Donetsk sector to the Kharkiv sector, mainly through information campaigns, Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, told LIGA.net.

"The enemy is making efforts, including in the information space, to provoke panic and force us to move forces and resources from Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts to Kharkiv Oblast," he said.

Voloshyn stated that the Defense Forces are ready for provocations and are in control of the situation.

Earlier, the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Pavliuk, said in an interview with The Economist that Russia will continue to focus on the full occupation of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

However, as Ukrainian intelligence has already found out, the occupiers will soon strengthen their defenses in Donbas and attack the northeastern districts of Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Read also: Kharkiv Oblast under massive shelling. Reuters: Russia wanted to advance 10 km